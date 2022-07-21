Truist Financial Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $166.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.11. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

