MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

