E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

E.On Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current year.

E.On Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.12) to €12.50 ($12.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.62) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.13) to €12.50 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.11) to €10.50 ($10.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

