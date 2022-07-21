Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Expands By 30.4%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

4Front Ventures Trading Up 7.1 %

OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

