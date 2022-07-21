Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Expands By 30.4%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Trading Up 7.1 %
OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.
About 4Front Ventures
