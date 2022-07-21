Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Declines By 21.4%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GALKF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
About Galantas Gold
