Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MSGS opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.02. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.