Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Increases By 24.7%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 520.0 days.

Covivio Stock Performance

GSEFF stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Covivio has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Covivio from €73.00 ($73.74) to €62.00 ($62.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

