Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Down 0.4 %

IDCBY stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. alerts:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7392 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.