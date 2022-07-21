Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells $63,320.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in XOMA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in XOMA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in XOMA by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

