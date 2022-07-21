Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells $63,320.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
