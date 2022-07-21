Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

