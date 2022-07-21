Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $57,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,220,649.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50.

On Monday, May 16th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,560,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 602,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

