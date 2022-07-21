Barclays Trims Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Target Price to $9.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 185.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

