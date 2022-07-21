Credit Suisse Group Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $170.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

