Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 315.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of STN opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.71%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

