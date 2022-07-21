Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

