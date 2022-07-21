Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

