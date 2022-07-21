The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COO opened at $307.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

