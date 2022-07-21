Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,497 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

