National Bankshares Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $100.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.56.

OVV stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

