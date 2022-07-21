Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 2,116 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SIBN stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $16,445,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 404,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

