Barrington Research Trims Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Target Price to $13.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE HSC opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $415.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,232,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,571 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

