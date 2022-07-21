Barclays Trims NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Target Price to $57.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $55.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

