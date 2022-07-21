KeyCorp Trims Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $143.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.86.

NYSE FNV opened at $123.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

