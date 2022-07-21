Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

JBT opened at $113.50 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,724,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.