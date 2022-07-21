Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $31,790.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $31,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,138.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CPSI opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $478.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.