American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.4 %

American Water Works stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. American Water Works has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

