National Bank Financial Cuts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$38.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

CVE opened at $17.75 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

