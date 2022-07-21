Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,300

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %
RIO stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
