Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CAO Purchases $49,334.54 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.0 %

Fastenal stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

