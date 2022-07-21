Eyal Manor Sells 853 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twilio by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.