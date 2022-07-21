Eyal Manor Sells 853 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twilio by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.