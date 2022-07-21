Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $906.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

