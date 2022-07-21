Douglas A. Robinson Sells 2,127 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $294,568.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,470.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $147.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average of $203.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,227.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.