Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $73.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

