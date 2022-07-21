Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,009,979.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.0 %

PSMT opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,560,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,373,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.