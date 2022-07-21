Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,009,979.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PriceSmart Trading Up 1.0 %
PSMT opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
