Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Increases By 35.7%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

About Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

