Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCEL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Trading Up 4.4 %

Atreca stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Atreca has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.