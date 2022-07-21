Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Acquires $72,700.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 10,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND Technology stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

