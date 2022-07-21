Nick Leschly Sells 5,404 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $74,629.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TSVT opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

