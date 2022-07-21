Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Purchases 17,154 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at $114,685.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Culp Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.19. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Get Culp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CULP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.