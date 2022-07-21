Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Purchases 17,154 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at $114,685.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Culp Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.19. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
Several analysts have commented on CULP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.
