Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

FMX has been the subject of several other reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $59.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

