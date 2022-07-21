Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 4,756 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $77.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

