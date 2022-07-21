Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 4,756 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $77.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
