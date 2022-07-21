John F. Crowley Sells 10,468 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

