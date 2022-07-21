John F. Crowley Sells 10,468 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.