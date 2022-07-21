AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 19,600 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,912.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 978,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,035,015.49.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,386.40.

On Monday, July 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 19,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,932.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 82,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,467.00.

On Monday, July 11th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 13,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,726.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.40.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

