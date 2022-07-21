GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $13.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.39.

GoodRx stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.64.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $52,276,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $7,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

