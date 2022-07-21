Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Lowered to $84.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.57.

WAB opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

