Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

