Morgan Stanley Lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $33.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Yelp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock valued at $834,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

