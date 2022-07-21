Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $111.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.