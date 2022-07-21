Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $111.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

