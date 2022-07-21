Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $556.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $549.00 to $556.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $519.47 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.45.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.