Barclays Trims Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $58.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

